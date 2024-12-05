Have bought land in Amaravati to build my own house soon, says Andhra CM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh chief minster N Chandrababu Naidu, who doesn’t have his own residence in the state since the bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh in June 2014, has at last decided to have one in Amaravati, the capital city. “I have bought a piece of land in Amaravati for constructing my own house. Very soon, I shall perform ‘bhumi puja’,” Naidu told reporters at his chambers on Wednesday. N Chandrababu Naidu (ANi)

He said that his “home minister” (referring to his wife, Nara Bhuvaneshwari) will take care of the construction of the house. “My focus is on constructing the capital city. My family members will handle the construction of my house,” the chief minister said.

At present, Naidu has a bungalow at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, which is now the capital city of Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh, he does not have his own house, except an ancestral residence at Naravaripalli in Chandragiri mandal, Tirupati district. A few months ago, he has begun construction of a camp office and residence at Kuppam, his native constituency in Chittoor district.

For the last 10 years post-bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu has been staying at a rented guest house belonging to businessman Lingamaneni Ramesh, located on the banks of Krishna River at Undavalli on Vijayawada-Amaravati road.

A TDP leader privy to the development said that Naidu had recently purchased a piece of land measuring a little more than five acres at Velagapudi village in Amaravati, closer to the interim secretariat complex.

“The land was bought from three farmers from the same family, for whom the AP capital region development authority (APCRDA) had allotted returnable residential plots, in lieu of the land they had surrendered for the capital city,” the party leader said.

The residential plot is surrounded by roads on all four sides, and the critical Seed Access Road in the capital also runs next to it. Several important buildings such as residential complexes for gazetted officers and NGOs, bungalows for judges, the temporary high court, Vellore Institute of Technology, and the Amaravati Government Complex are all 2 km away from this plot.

“While a portion of the plot will be used for constructing the house for Naidu, the remaining land will be allocated for landscaping, quarters for security personnel, and vehicle parking. Currently, soil tests are being conducted at various spots on the plot to lay the foundation stone,” the TDP leader added.