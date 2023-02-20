Home / India News / ‘Have faith in justice but…’: Swara Bhasker's husband reacts to Bhiwani murder

‘Have faith in justice but…’: Swara Bhasker's husband reacts to Bhiwani murder

india news
Updated on Feb 20, 2023 12:15 PM IST

Monu Manesar, a member of the Bajrang Dal, became a prominent face of cow vigilantism in Haryana during the last five years - helped by his presence on social media.

Monu Manesar has been evading arrest in the murder case of two Muslim men Nasir and Junaid. (Source: @FahadZirarAhmad)
Monu Manesar has been evading arrest in the murder case of two Muslim men Nasir and Junaid. (Source: @FahadZirarAhmad)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Fahad Ahmad, a Samajwadi Party worker and the husband of actor Swara Bhasker, questioned the police's credibility after a picture of Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, who is evading arrest in the murder case of two Muslim men Nasir and Junaid from Rajasthan, with a cop has gone viral on social media.

On Twitter, sharing the picture, Fahad asked when the police will protect the killers where will someone seek justice from.

“I have a lot of faith in justice but such pictures make my faith very weak. When the police will protect the killers, then where will someone go for justice? The courage that #Monu_Manesar got to burn people alive is due to such officials,” tweeted the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing - Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.

Manesar, a member of the Bajrang Dal, became a prominent face of cow vigilantism in Haryana during the last five years - helped by his presence on social media.

He joined the Bajrang Dal as a co-coordinator in his home district Manesar in 2011 and was a member of the district cow protection task force formed by authorities after Haryana's cow protection law came into force in December 2015.

He is now the district president of Bajrang Dal and frequently courts controversy over the actions of his own cow protection group and shares videos of vigilantes chasing, confronting and nabbing alleged cow smugglers. The videos, mostly live streams, have thousands of views and comments. He has 83,000 followers on Facebook and more than 2 lakh subscribers on YouTube. He received a silver play button from YouTube in October last year as the number of subscribers crossed one lakh.

Charred bodies of Nasir, 25, and Junaid alias Juna, 35, residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana last Thursday.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
bhiwani swara bhasker rajasthan haryana + 2 more
bhiwani swara bhasker rajasthan haryana + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out