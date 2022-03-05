Russia's envoy says Ukraine conflict to impact ties with India, cites sanctions

Russian ambassador to India Denis Alpov on Saturday said his country was focussing on Indians in northeast Ukraine, but unable to do much due to ongoing fighting in those areas.

Addressing the media, Alpov further said the Kremlin's conflict with Ukraine will have consequences for the whole world, including Russia's ties with India. “To what extent, it'll be reflected, cannot say now. There may be an impact in terms of transactions, possibility of financial cooperation in connection with sanctions,” the envoy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Regarding evacuation of Indians from conflict zones in Ukraine, Alpov said hundreds of Russian buses were waiting to take them out, but forces were unable to reach them.

“Focus (is) on Indians in northeast Ukraine. Our special groups that will take Indians to Russian territory are not able to reach Indians due to fighting in those areas. Forces are not able to reach Indians. No way to pick them up. Have to meet at places not under attack,” the envoy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said a group of diplomats has been sent to Belgorod from the Indian embassy to deal with this issue on the spot and coordinate with the Russian side.

“The question is to ensure the safety of citizens as the Russian side does not have access to these areas. Our buses are close to these places but not there. We have to ensure safe passage of Indians,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) issued a statement urging students in war-hit Ukraine to take safety precautions and stay inside shelters. The MEA said the government was strongly pressing Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor.

