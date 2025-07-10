The Karnataka high court on Wednesday directed former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna to approach the trial court instead of the high court to seek bail in a case of rape and sexual assault registered against him. HC directs Prajwal Revanna to seek bail from sessions court

Justice SR Krishna Kumar noted that in October last year, another single judge bench of the high court had already rejected Revanna’s bail petition in the case and that the suspended MP had approached the high court again for bail claiming there had been “notable change in circumstances” since the previous ruling.

Revanna’s counsel, senior advocate Prabhuling Navadgi argued on Wednesday that the prolonged delay in the trial in the case constituted adequate ground for granting bail. Navadgi also reiterated that the original complaint in the present case had been registered nearly four years after the alleged incident.

The state government, through special public prosecutor (SPP) Ravivarma Kumar and additional SPP BN Jagadeesha, however, argued that the delay in the trial was because of Revanna seeking multiple adjournments and changing his counsels before the trial court. The state also argued that even if there were any genuine changes in circumstances, Revanna must approach the trial court first as per law.

Justice Krishna Kumar said, “It will be appropriate to relegate the petitioner to exhaust his remedy before the trial court and reserve liberty in favour of the petitioner to approach this court thereafter.”

Revanna was arrested on charges of rape and sexual assault, in May 2024 from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, upon his arrival from Germany and has been in custody since then. In October last year, Justice M Nagaprasanna had refused to grant him regular bail and anticipatory bail in three separate cases, two of rape and one case of sexual assault, registered against him by three women.