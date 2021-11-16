HC extends stay on construction of cycling, jogging track around Powai Lake

The Bombay high court on Tuesday extended its stay on the construction of a cycling and jogging track around Powai Lake in Mumbai till January 31. It earlier this month imposed the stay till November 18 in a response to public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Omkar Mahadeo Supekar and Abhishek Tripathi, PhD candidates at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. The two said the work for the track was undertaken in violation of the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules.

On November 1, the court restrained the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from constructing the 10-km cycling track bordering Powai Lake after it was informed that such activity would also disrupt the flora and fauna and have an adverse impact on the habitat of Indian marsh crocodiles (a protected species) that live there.

The PIL said in 2009, the Supreme Court passed a judgement on safeguarding wetlands and sought directions to BMC to comply with it.

BMC said the lake is a man made reservoir and hence the area surrounding it would not come under the purview of the rules.

Also Read: Mumbai’s air quality continues to worsen; in ‘poor’ category

The high court asked the state to ascertain the claim of BMC. It asked the state and BMC to file their replies within a week. Neither party has yet filed their responses, and asked for additional time. The BMC previously informed the court the project was in public interest.

The high court on Tuesday sought the replies by November 30 after which the petitioners may submit their rejoinder by December 8. The matter will be heard next on December 13.