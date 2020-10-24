e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / HC grants Sivasankar protection from arrest

HC grants Sivasankar protection from arrest

The ED alleged the senior IAS officer was aware of the smuggling activities of the main accused in the case, Swapna Suresh, a former United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate employee.

india Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 04:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
This is the first time that both the agencies pointed to Sivasankar’s direct role in the alleged smuggling case.
This is the first time that both the agencies pointed to Sivasankar’s direct role in the alleged smuggling case.(PTI)
         

The Kerala high court on Friday refrained the Enforcement Directorate and Customs from arresting chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former secretary M Sivasankar till it takes a final decision on his anticipatory bail petition on October 28 in the gold smuggling case, even as the two central agencies opposed his bail plea.

The ED alleged the senior IAS officer was aware of the smuggling activities of the main accused in the case, Swapna Suresh, a former United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate employee. There were also attempts to bail her out after the gold — hidden in a bag camouflaged as a diplomatic baggage of the UAE consulate in the state capital — was seized. He also helped the main accused in money laundering, the probe agency said.

The Customs argued that a person served notice under section 108 of the Customs Act — which gives the agency power to summon a person to give evidence and produce documents — cannot move an application for anticipatory bail. It also alleged that Sivasankar pretended to be ill last week and got himself admitted to two hospitals to avoid being grilled by the probe team. This is the first time that both the agencies pointed to Sivasankar’s direct role in the alleged smuggling case.

tags
top news
Astrazeneca cleared by US regulators to resume vaccine trial
Astrazeneca cleared by US regulators to resume vaccine trial
Won’t hoist tricolour until J&K flag is allowed: Mehbooba Mufti
Won’t hoist tricolour until J&K flag is allowed: Mehbooba Mufti
Joe Biden pledges free Covid vaccine for ‘everyone’ in US if elected
Joe Biden pledges free Covid vaccine for ‘everyone’ in US if elected
FATF keeps Pakistan off blacklist for now, warns that it can’t take forever
FATF keeps Pakistan off blacklist for now, warns that it can’t take forever
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Boult, Bumrah demolish CSK, MI win by 10 wickets
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Boult, Bumrah demolish CSK, MI win by 10 wickets
‘India building ‘Asian NATO’ through Quad?’ S Jaishankar answers
‘India building ‘Asian NATO’ through Quad?’ S Jaishankar answers
24/5 in 6 overs: MS Dhoni’s CSK hits new low in horror season
24/5 in 6 overs: MS Dhoni’s CSK hits new low in horror season
Covid update: 1 bn vaccine doses; ICMR on plasma therapy; decisive 3 months
Covid update: 1 bn vaccine doses; ICMR on plasma therapy; decisive 3 months
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In