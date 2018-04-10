HC issues notice to Karti Chidambaram’s chartered accountant on ED plea

The Delhi high Court on Tuesday issued notice to the chartered accountant of Congress leader P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram on an Enforcement Directorate plea seeking cancellation of his bail in the INX media money laundering case.

The court has listed the matter for hearing on August 16.

The Enforcement Directorate has challenged the trial court order which granted bail to co-accused S Bhaskaraman on March 13. He was arrested on February 16 on charges of money laundering.

The agency alleged that Karti Chidambaram took money to facilitate a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media in 2007 when his father was the finance minister in the United Progressive Alliance government.