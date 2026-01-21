HC refuses to consider plea seeking Bangladesh’s exclusion from T20 World Cup

The Delhi high court on Wednesday refused to consider a petition seeking directions to the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) to bar Bangladesh from the men’s T20 World Cup over violence against Hindus in that country. The court said it could not direct the Union government on handling India’s relations with another country. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

India and Sri Lanka are co-hosting the World Cup in February and March. Bangladesh is scheduled to play three group matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia cited a lack of jurisdiction to intervene in matters of policy or foreign affairs. It said it and could not direct the Union government on handling India’s relations with another country. The bench noted that it could not issue directions to Bangladesh, the ICC, or the Sri Lankan Cricket Board to bar a country from the World Cup.

“What kind of petition is this? You are asking the court to take policy decisions in respect of foreign affairs? Let it be left to the ministry of foreign affairs. You are asking us to conduct some inquiry in Bangladesh? Will our writ go there? Please bring in a good cause. Can any writ be issued by us?” the bench said.

“No writ can go to the government of India to act in a particular manner…. These are the prerogatives of the executive… How can a writ go to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)? Sri Lankan Cricket Board? ICC? Please do some more constructive work. Such petitions can’t be maintained.”

The petition was dismissed as withdrawn after the petitioner Divyani Singh’s lawyer withdrew it.

India-Bangladesh relations have deteriorated since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024. Tensions flared up in December after protests in Bangladesh over the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi took on an anti-India hue.

Bangladesh’s participation in the T20 World Cup remains uncertain, with BCB repeatedly expressing concerns over travelling to India, citing security risks. The ICC has held discussions with the BCB and provided assurances on safety arrangements, but no final resolution has been reached.