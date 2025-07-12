Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

HC rejects plea for fee hike at private engineering colleges

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 09:30 AM IST

Telangana high court denied private engineering colleges' plea for fee hikes in 2025-26, directing TAFRC to review and recommend fees within six weeks.

Telangana high court on Friday rejected the plea for an interim direction to the state government to allow private engineering colleges to increase the fees of various engineering courses with effect from the academic year 2025-26, people familiar with the matter said.

HC rejects plea for fee hike at private engineering colleges
HC rejects plea for fee hike at private engineering colleges

The plea was filed on Thursday by 11 private engineering colleges in the state.

The bench headed by justice K Lakshman, however, directed the Telangana admission and fee regulatory committee (TAFRC) to look into the representations of the concerned colleges, finalise the fee structure and submit the recommendations to the government within six weeks.

“The final decision on fee hike in the private engineering colleges rests with the state government,” the judge said.

The judge was hearing a batch of petitions challenging a government order issued on June 28, 2025, which mandated that the fee structure from the previous block period (2022–25) would continue for the 2025–26 academic year as well.

The government’s decision came after it noticed that some colleges were proposing fee hikes as high as 70–100%, which was seen as excessive and inconsistent with established norms, a senior official of the chief minister’s office (CMO) said. As a result, a sub-committee was formed in June to thoroughly review the proposals and recommend a more appropriate fee fixation process, as per a note issued by the CMO.

Justice Lakshman heard the petitions and noted that it was not appropriate for the TAFRC to fail in reviewing the fee structure every three years and deciding on the revision of fees in the private engineering colleges.

Senior advocate Avinash Desai, appearing on behalf of the colleges, argued that proposals were submitted last December, and the committee met in March, during which their proposals were approved, as recorded in the official register.

During the hearing, the judge questioned why TAFRC had not made timely decisions especially when colleges had submitted their proposals as early as December 2024.

Senior advocate Rahul Reddy, arguing on behalf of the government, stated that some colleges were seeking fee hikes of up to 70 to 90% compared to last year. He said the financial implications of any fee hike, noting that the state’s fee reimbursement arrears were already significant, and any further increase would add substantial pressure on the state’s finances.

After hearing all arguments, the judge issued orders on Friday dismissing the plea of the private colleges seeking increase of fees for the year 2025-26.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / HC rejects plea for fee hike at private engineering colleges
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On