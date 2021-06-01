HC quashes Air India’s decision to terminate pilots

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed national carrier Air India to reinstate over 40 permanent and contractual pilots, whose services were terminated last year on account of commercial slowdown due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

Justice Jyoti Singh said that back wages would have to be paid to the pilots and quashed the order of Air India directing the termination of the pilots.

The court said that the previous wages, including allowances, have to be paid at par with what in-service pilots were receiving, and in accordance with the government rules. It also said that the extension for the contractual pilots would be at the discretion of Air India in view of their satisfactory performance.

A detailed judgment on the bunch of pleas by the pilots challenging the termination on August 13 is yet to be uploaded on the website of the Delhi High Court.

The terminated pilots had initially moved the court in July last year seeking directions to Air India to accept the withdrawal of the resignations tendered by them. However, on August 13, 2020, Air India issued termination letters to several pilots including those who had wanted to withdraw their resignations.

Subsequently, the pilots moved the High Court against the August 13, 2020, decision of Air India.

Some pilots had initially tendered their resignations over delay by Air India in disbursing pay and allowances. They had also contended that neither were their notice periods reduced nor any no-objection certificate issued to them after receipt of resignation.

They had further contended that the resignations were subsequently withdrawn, but the withdrawal was not accepted by Air India.

Air India cited financial constraints and the impact of Covid-19 on the commercial functioning of the company for the decision taken.