HDK attacks govt over survey of his land in Bidadi

Bengaluru: Union minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that the recent survey of his land near Bidadi's Kethaganahalli was politically motivated, accusing the Congress government of using it as a tool to target him.

“Earlier, SITs were formed under IPS officers; now, they are forming SITs under IAS officers as well,” Kumaraswamy told reporters at his residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday while taking a jibe at the state government’s investigative approach.

The revenue department conducted a survey of Kumaraswamy’s farmland in Kethaganahalli on Monday, following directions from the Karnataka high court. The survey was initiated after social activists alleged that Kumaraswamy had encroached upon 14 acres of government land. The high court had ordered the revenue department to submit a report, and the state government subsequently formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the allegations.

A team of revenue officials, led by revenue inspector Prakash and village accountant Vishalakshi, examined over 110 acres registered under Kumaraswamy’s name, along with land holdings belonging to his sister, Anusuya Manjunath, wife of BJP MP Dr CN Manjunath, and their relative and former minister DC Thammanna. The officials inspected more than 35 survey numbers and are set to submit their findings to the deputy commissioner.

Defending his ownership, Kumaraswamy claimed that he had legally purchased the land 40 years ago with money earned from his career as a film distributor. “This issue has been kept alive to target me politically. I bought this land in 1984, and for decades, some people have been eyeing it,” he said.

He further accused the Congress government of attempting to intimidate him through the survey. “They have been investigating me since 2012 but have found nothing. Unlike chief minister Siddaramaiah, I have not looted government land. Since previous investigations haven’t yielded anything, they are now initiating an SIT investigation under IAS officers. Let them investigate—I have nothing to hide,” he asserted.

Referring to past complaints, Kumaraswamy recalled that in 1986, former MLA CM Lingappa and zilla panchayat member Ramachandra had written to the then Prime Minister and Home Minister about his land. “Even in their complaint, they stated that I had purchased the land, not encroached upon it. I have been farming here, not engaging in anything illegal. I have all the necessary documents to prove my ownership,” he said.

The JD(S) leader also took aim at social activist SR Hiremath of Samaja Parivartana Samudaya, who had raised the allegations against him. “This man, who pretends to protect the state’s resources, has made accusations against my land. However, I have not received any notice from the Karnataka high court regarding this issue,” Kumaraswamy said.

Accusing the government of orchestrating a smear campaign, he questioned the sudden emergence of complaints against him. “Where did these complainants suddenly come from? For 40 years, no one raised any objections, but now, out of nowhere, they have surfaced,” he said.

Kumaraswamy also claimed that the SIT was preparing to conduct the survey without informing him. “The Congress government’s SIT was about to carry out the survey without even serving me a notice. I called the deputy commissioner and the principal secretary of the revenue department and told them to issue a notice and conduct the survey properly,” he said.

He also suggested bringing in global-level land surveyors to verify the land records. “There is no illegality in the land I purchased. In this state, there is a long history of people looting government land. I know how constitutional institutions and investigative agencies have been misused. I also have records of those involved in such land grabs,” he added.

Revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda didn’t respond to the calls made for a response on the allegations.