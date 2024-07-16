‘He is treating Kashmiris as Pakistanis’: Mehbooba Mufti slams J&K top cop RR Swain

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday questioned the law-and-order situation in the union territory and demaned the sacking of the director general of police, accusing him of treating Kashmiris as "Pakistanis". Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (HT File)

"While there is infiltration from Pakistan, what is the DGP doing? Is it my job or Omar Abdullah’s job to stop the infiltration? Who is at the borders? Who has to deal with the situation? Who has militarised the police force? Who has criminalised the thought process of Kashmiris?" said Mehbooba Mufti while addressing the media.



She alleged that people are not being allowed to express their thoughts and protest, and those who do are being sent to jails. "What has this person (DGP) achieved?" she questioned.



“All Kashmiris, especially the majority community has been alienated by him (DGP). He is treating them as Pakistanis… He is talking through the barrel of gun, through weaponising of passports, verifications and security agencies,” said Mehbooba Mufti.



Reacting to the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti also remarked that the BJP is promoting its narrative with the slogan “sab changa hai” (all is well) after the abrogation of Article 370.

“There there are raids by the ED, SIA, and SIU. People cannot speak or show anything. Everything is under their control. We are not in power; Hurriyat leaders are in jail or have passed away. In North Kashmir, people preferred to elect a voice that speaks about self-determination and plebiscite. A nationalist force wasn’t elected. Isn’t this the incompetence of the government? They want to conceal their shortcomings. The DGP should be sacked,” said the PDP chief.

The PDP chief’s reaction came in the light of statement made by RR Swain, chief of Jammu and Kashmir Police who blamed regional parties for Pakistan’s ‘successful’ infiltration into the Kashmiri civil society.

Swain on Monday had even alleged that “so-called mainstream political parties” cultivated leaders of terror networks and sometimes directly to further their electoral prospects.