Rahul Gandhi slams BJP after Doda encounter: 'Soldiers bearing the brunt of...'

Reacting to the death of four soldiers in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said India's soldiers and their families have been bearing the brunt of the BJP's wrong policies. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi(ANI)

“Today, our soldiers were martyred in another terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. I pay my humble tribute to the martyrs and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Such horrific incidents one after the other are extremely sad and worrying. These continuous terrorist attacks are reflecting the dilapidated condition of Jammu and Kashmir,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X in Hindi.

The Congress leader demanded that the government must take the responsibility for “repeated security lapses”.

“Our soldiers and their families are bearing the brunt of the BJP's wrong policies. Every patriotic Indian demands that the government should take full responsibility for the repeated security lapses and take strict action against the culprits of the country and the soldiers. In this hour of grief, the entire country stands united against terrorism,” he added.

Four soldiers, including an Army officer, died in the line of duty in Doda on Tuesday morning.

Attacking the BJP-led Central government over the law-and-order situation in the union territory, the Congress claimed there had been 11 terror attacks in 78 days in the Jammu region.

"There have been 11 terror attacks in the last 78 days in Jammu alone. This is a wholly new development. While we must demonstrate an effective collective response cutting across political parties, the question must also be asked: what happened to all those grand claims made by the self-anointed non-biological PM and the self-styled Chanakya?" said Jairam Ramesh.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed the Modi government has been acting as if everything is “business as usual” in the union territory.

“Deeply distressed by the martyrdom of 4 brave Army soldiers, including an officer, in a terror encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda. Our heart goes out to the families of our bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Bharat Mata. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and we wish them a speedy and complete recovery. No words of strong and unequivocal condemnation will suffice for these acts of violence being perpetrated by cowardly terrorists,” he wrote on X.

Kharge added that the spate of terror attacks that has gripped Jammu and Kashmir in the past 36 days, needs careful recalibration in the security strategy.

"Modi Govt is acting as if everything is "business as usual" and nothing has changed. They must know that increasingly Jammu region is bearing the brunt of these attacks. We cannot endanger our National Security by indulging in false bravado, fake narratives and high-decibel whitewashing. As a nation, we have to collectively fight the scourge of cross-border terrorism. The Indian National Congress stands strongly with our valiant Armed Forces," he added.

The Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police had launched a joint operation to weed out terrorists on Monday evening.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi today spoke with defence minister Rajnath Singh to brief him about the encounter in Doda.

With inputs from ANI