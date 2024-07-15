‘J&K parties cultivated terror leaders for votes’, alleges DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain on Monday blamed regional politics in the Valley for Pakistan's ‘successful’ infiltration into the Kashmiri civil society. He even alleged that “so-called mainstream political parties” cultivated leaders of terror networks and sometimes directly to further their electoral prospects.



“Pakistan successfully infiltrated all important aspects of civil society, thanks to so-called mainstream or regional politics in the valley. There is ample evidence to show that many had owned the art of running with the hare and hunting with the hound, which left both the common man and the security bewildered, frightened, and confused,” ANI quoted Swain as saying.



Continuing his attack, Swain alleged that visiting homes of terrorists killed by security forces and expressing sympathy for them in public was “normal”. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain said visiting homes of terrorists killed by security forces and expressing sympathy for them in public was “normal”(ANI)

“While the elimination of new recruits in terrorism was allowed and tacitly encouraged, those who facilitated recruitment and arranged finances were never investigated... SP rank officers were arrested and put in jails alongside terrorists, for crimes they had never committed,” he added.

“The drowning of two girls in 2014 was allowed to be hijacked by narrative terrorism who held the valley at ransom, hartals, and rioting for many weeks. A very detailed investigation by the CBI and verified by the AIIMS forensics proved it was an accident,” the DGP said, referring to the deaths of two girls who had drowned in a well in Tral in 2014.



The DGP's remark comes after the Indian Army successfully eliminated three foreign terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran Sector of the Kupwara District of Jammu and Kashmir.



“The terrorists are not much in number (in the Valley), but that does not define the situation because they are unaccountable entities. Even one unaccountable entity or a man sent to kill indiscriminately without any connection to this land, with no purpose but to repeat the level of violence or increase it, is a challenge," the J&K top cop added.



(With ANI inputs)