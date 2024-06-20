 ‘Won’t hesitate to teach a lesson…': PM Modi on J&K terror attacks | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Won’t hesitate to teach a lesson…': PM Modi on J&K terror attacks

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2024 10:11 PM IST

Amid the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Narendra Modi said that the Centre will “teach a lesson to the enemies.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a stern statement on the recent string of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, while addressing a gathering in Srinagar. Assuring people that peace will be established in the region, PM Modi said that the preparations are underway to make sure that assembly elections are conducted in Jammu and Kashmir smoothly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo) (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

PM Modi said that the “enemies” of peace and humanity don't like progress in Jammu and Kashmir. He also assured the public that the Centre has taken the recent wave of terror attacks in the union territory very seriously.

While addressing an event in Srinagar, PM Modi said, "The enemies of peace humanity don't like development. Today, they are making their last efforts so that progress in Jammu and Kashmir stops and peace is not established. The government has taken the recent terror attacks very seriously. The Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) has chaired a meeting with the officials of Jammu and Kashmir to review them."

The prime minister also stressed that the Union Home Ministry has reviewed the security and law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with the local administration.

Issuing a stern warning regarding the terror attacks, PM Modi said, "I assure you that we will not hesitate to teach a lesson to the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir".

The prime minister in his address also said that people will live with peace. "The new generation of Jammu and Kashmir will live with permanent peace. We will make the path of development stronger that Jammu and Kashmir has chosen."

The stern remarks by PM Narendra Modi came on Thursday while he was addressing the Empowering Youth, Transforming Jammu and Kashmir Programme as part of his two-day visit to the region. On Friday, PM Modi will participate in the International Yoga Day event in Srinagar.

Since June 9, there have been terror strikes at four places in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, Kathua and Doda, where nine pilgrims were killed, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed, a civilian was injured and at least seven security personnel were injured.

(With inputs from ANI)

News / India News / 'Won't hesitate to teach a lesson…': PM Modi on J&K terror attacks
