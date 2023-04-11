‘He mustn't be spared' : Umesh Pal's family on Atiq being taken to UP

After the UP police left with gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail to Prayagraj, family members of slain Umesh Pal have shown their gratitude to the administration. Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case.(PTI)

Demanding that Atiq Ahmed, who allegedly kidnapped Umesh Pal, not be spared, Jaya Pal, wife of the latter said, “I want to thank the administration for the proceedings. I demand that the way Atiq Ahmed killed my husband, he should be killed as well. He must not be spared.”

Umesh Pal's mother Shanti Devi also voiced a similar opinion. “A thorough questioning should be done. The culprits should be caught", she said.

After it was decided that he would be taken to Prayagraj, Atiq Ahmed had cried foul. "It is not right. They want to kill me," said Ahmad while being taken in a UP Police van. The gangster-turned-politician is being taken to Prayagraj in connection with the questioning in Umesh Pal murder case.

Atiq Ahmad was earlier brought to Prayagraj from Sabarmati jail on March 28 amid tight security. He was produced before an MP/MLA court which sentenced him and two others to rigorous life imprisonment in the kidnapping of lawyer Umesh Pal. He and the other convicts were also told to pay ₹1 lakh as compensation to Pal's family.

Back in 2006, Umesh Pal was allegedly abducted by Atiq Ahmad and his aides who forced him to give a statement in court in their favour. According to reports, Ahmad has been named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the lawyer's murder.



Umesh Pal and one of his two armed security escorts were shot dead in Prayagraj's Sulem Saray area on February 24. Several rounds were fired and bombs were hurled at Umesh and his gunners.

Last month, Ahmad had moved the top court for protection, claiming he and his family members have been falsely implicated in the murder case and he might be killed in a fake encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

(With inputs from ANI)

