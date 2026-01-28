Head thrown in canal, body left on bridge: Agra office affair ends up in gruesome murder over rejected proposal

A gruesome murder case has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Agra city where a 30-year-old man allegedly killed a woman, dismembered her body, put the head in a packet and threw it in a canal, after she rejected his marriage proposal, police said. Follow updates on Ajit Pawar death The accused has been arrested. (Photo for representation)

The deceased woman has been identified as 30-year-old Minki Sharma who worked as an HR manager in a private firm, while the accused, Vinay, worked in the same company, and has been arrested, PTI reported citing police officials.

What police said: Relationship, rejection Police said Vinay and Minki were in a relationship and former wanted to marry her. However, when Minki rejected his proposal, a heated argument broke out between the two on January 24.

Following the argument, Vinay repeatedly attacked Minki with a big knife usually used for coconuts, fatally injuring here, police said. He then chopped her torso and legs, packed it in a plastic bag, and sealed it with a parcel tape. He put the head in another black plastic packet and threw it in a canal. Police divers have been put in action to retrieve the packet.

Vinay then took the plastic bag with the dismembered body and headed to a bridge to dispose of it in the Yamuna. However, police said, he abandoned it on the bridge and fled.

How police cracked the case Vinay was arrested on January 25 on the basis of CCTV footages and the evidence found at the office, while the body of the deceased woman has been sent for post-mortem examination.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 103 (1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the BNS, the police said.

The knife and the scooter allegedly used in the crime and clothes have also been recovered.