‘Come to the table’: Trump's threat to Iran flaunts armada, cites US military's Venezuela operation

Amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said a massive Armada was headed towards Iran and made references to Venezuela, which the US military raided early this month, as he asked Iran to the table and make a deal on nuclear weapons or the next US attack would be far worse. File photo of President Donald Trump (AP)

Also read: H-1B setback for Indians: Texas backs Trump’s immigration plan, halts visas for state universities, agencies

“A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account on Wednesday.

“Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties,” he said as he posed a direct threat saying “time is running out”.

Also read: Ajit Pawar’s jet cleared for landing at 8:43 am. It crashed a minute later: Govt

“As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was ‘Operation Midnight Hammer,’ a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again. Thank you for your attention to this matter! (sic),” he wrote in his social media post.

Meanwhile, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said he had not been in contact with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in recent days or requesting negotiations, state media reported earlier on Wednesday.

Also read: Amazon announces layoffs to cut 16,000 jobs amid ‘rising competition over AI’

Since the protests in Iran began last month to which the Iran's clerical regime led by Ayatollah Khamenei, Trump has repeatedly threatened to launch another attack on the country. Trump has previously said Iran’s nuclear program was “obliterated” in the June strikes.

Speculation that another US attack may be imminent grew after the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and its associated strike group entered the region in recent days.