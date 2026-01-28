Iran-US tensions LIVE: Trump says another ‘armada’ floating towards Tehran

Live

Iran-US tensions: President Donald Trump "hoped" and urged Iran to make a deal with the US amid escalating tensions.

Iran-US tensions LIVE: Tense situation continues brewing in the Middle East as US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that another American "armada" is floating towards Iran, urging Tehran to make a deal with Washington. "There is another beautiful armada floating beautifully towards Iran right now. I hope they make a deal," Trump said. His remarks gain significance against the backdrop that a US aircraft carrier - USS Abraham Lincoln - along with accompanying warships, has already arrived near Iran. The USS Abraham Lincoln reportedly entered US Central Command's area of responsibility in the Indian Ocean on Monday. The tensions between the two nations brew further as Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly moved into an underground bunker in the capital Tehran after repeated threats of attack from the United States. According to sources cited by Iran International, Ayatollah's third son, Masoud Khamenei assumed day-to-day management of his office. Iranian currency also slid to a record low on Tuesday weakening beyond 1.48 million to the US dollar on the unofficial market, according to traders cited by Iran International. Death toll also witnessed a hike as the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency saying it had confirmed nearly 6,000 deaths in a sweeping crackdown on anti-regime protests. Here are the key points on the US-Iran tensions:- Protests which broke out across the Islamic Republic around December 28 after the currency hit a record low, intensified in the first week of January after the government started detaining protesters followed by reports of deaths.

Addressing detention and deaths of protesters, US President Donald Trump warned military action in the Islamic Republic. Tensions between the two nations have started heightening since then.

United States said that an aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Abraham Lincoln has moved closer to Iran, raising fears of a possible US-driven military attack as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalate.

Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly moved into an underground bunker in the capital Tehran after repeated threats of attack from the United States.

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, death toll in the protests across Islamic Republic mounted to around 6,126. The government has placed the toll at 3,117. Figures that cannot be independently verified due to restrictions.

