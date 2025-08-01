Heading to Mussoorie? Know this new rule before you pack

Tourists looking to visit Mussoorie in Uttarakhand will now have to register starting from August 1. The Uttarakhand tourism department recently announced that a registration portal has been launched to assess the number of tourists and provide better facilities to them. Hotels, guest houses, homestays and other such facilities, will have to first register themselves on the portal and do the registration of their guests as well(Pixabay)

State tourism secretary Dhiraj Singh Garbyal told ANI that with this, the number of tourists can be better assessed. He also said that in future, the department is planning to place a registration system for other tourist destinations as well.

Tourists visiting Mussoorie will have to register their details on a portal developed by the Uttarakhand Tourism Department at the time of check-in, PTI reported. District Tourism Officer Brijendra Pandey said that the new rule came into force on Wednesday.

Officer Pandet told PTI that hotels, guest houses, homestays, and other such facilities must first register themselves on the portal and register their guests as well at the time of check-in.

This new rule is introduced as the number of tourists doubled in town between 2022 and 2024. Brijendra Pandey also highlighted that the new system will provide real-time data on tourist footfall in the town.

This is being done to deal with the overcrowding and traffic management in Mussoorie, which attracts thousands of tourists. The heavy footfall in Mussoorie often leads to long traffic snarls and delays in reaching the destination. Long traffic jams have also hindered timely medical assistance, resulting in deaths which could have been prevented.

On June 9, a 40-year-old man from Nainital lost his life after the ambulance transporting him to the hospital was stuck for hours in a traffic jam near Kainchi Dham, a popular religious site.

This decision was taken after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in May asked the state government to initiate tourist registration in the hill station and submit data regularly.