e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Health experts slam Bengal testing model

Health experts slam Bengal testing model

india Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:42 IST
Joydeep Thakur and Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
Joydeep Thakur and Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
Hindustantimes
         

KOLKATA: West Bengal government’s response to Covid-19 is earning it a lot of criticism from health professionals for allegedly providing misleading data, testing “abysmally low” numbers of swab samples, playing down the extent of the spread of the disease in the state.

The state recorded its first Covid-19 positive case on March 17, but it was only last week that the administration started ‘sealing’ some localities after identifying them as ‘high-risk spots’. Experts allege that Bengal may have woken up late. According to senior cardiologist Kunal Sarkar, identification of such ‘micro-spots’ would be of no use, if the frequency of testing does not increase.

“...sample testing in India is quite low. And in West Bengal, it is exceptionally low. We need to understand that it is not a competition of low numbers. If we suppress numbers in a state, then our hot spots would amount to nothing but fallacies...,” said Sarkar.

Over the past week, the state has been testing about 200 samples per day on an average.

Shanta Dutta, director of National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED)– ICMR, said that the state government was not sending enough samples for testing. NICED – ICMR, Kolkata, is a laboratory under the Virus Research Diagnostic Laboratory network of the Union health ministry.

“...Earlier we used to get enough samples, around 80 – 90 samples every day, but over the last few days we have been receiving 10 – 30 samples. We have around 27,500 testing kits...,” Dutta said, adding that there is no shortage of testing kits.

A senior health official of the state government who requested to remain anonymous, however, said, “NICED is not the only testing lab in West Bengal...we have six other laboratories. Samples are also being sent there.”

The state recorded 10 positive cases on Tuesday taking the tally to 120.

top news
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Obama endorses Biden, slams politics of ‘meanness’
Obama endorses Biden, slams politics of ‘meanness’
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hotspots declared in Bengaluru
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hotspots declared in Bengaluru
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how ‘malicious’ WhatsApp rumours caused mess
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how ‘malicious’ WhatsApp rumours caused mess
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news