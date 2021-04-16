Health min tells central ministries, PSUs to dedicate hospital beds for Covid

The Union health ministry on Friday sent out an advisory asking all central ministries to issue instructions to the hospitals and public sector undertakings (PSUs) under their control to set up exclusive dedicated hospital wards or separate blocks within the hospitals for Covid care.

Beds were pulled from these facilities last year during the surge in new Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases as well.

These hospitals/blocks should have separate entry and exit points for the management of Covid-19 cases, to provide treatment services including specialised care for the confirmed Covid-19 cases, the advisory said

Additionally, these dedicated hospital wards or blocks have to be equipped to provide all supportive and ancillary services including oxygen supported beds, intensive care unit beds, ventilators and specialised critical care units—wherever there is need— laboratory services, imaging services, kitchen, laundry etc., along with dedicated health work force, the advisory added.

In a letter written to the central ministries, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan reiterated that the present situation of sudden surge in Covid-19 cases across the country calls for the same supportive action as last year from all central ministries and departments, their PSUs and the hospitals under their control.

In order for the public to avail the required treatment at these hospital wards or blocks, the central ministries have been also been advised that details of such dedicated hospital wards or blocks are provided to the public, duly coordinating with the respective health departments of states, union territories, and the district health administration of wherever these hospitals are located.

The health ministry has also suggested the nomination of a nodal officer from the ministry or department for necessary coordination with the respective states for this purpose.