Health minister Harsh Vardhan, wife receive second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday received the second dose of Covid-19. He was vaccinated along with wife Nutan Goel at Delhi's Delhi Heart & Lung Institute. "After taking first dose of vaccine, neither of us felt any side effects," ANI quoted the Union health minister as saying. He also urged people get themselves vaccinated without hesitation.

"Both Indian vaccines are safe and effective. A lot of people still have doubts regarding vaccines. I urge them not to believe what is being circulated in WhatsApp university," he said according to the ANI report.

On March 2, the health minister and wife received the first dose of the vaccine. "I request everyone to get vaccinated. After 28 days of first dose, everyone should get their second dose. Do not worry if you experience minor side-effects, but do let your doctors know," Harsh Vardhan wrote on Twitter after getting the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Also Read | 8 states have administered highest number of Covid-19 vaccine doses

On January 16, India rolled out its vaccination drive in the country. Only healthcare and frontline workers were allowed to be immunised in the first phase of the drive. In the following phase, which began on March 1, the government permitted those above 60 years and people above 45 with commodities to be inoculated.

The government has allowed all those above the age of 45 to be administered with the Covid-19 vaccine from April 1, the health ministry announced earlier.

India is currently using Covishield, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca and being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for the inoculation drive.