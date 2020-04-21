Health ministry issues SOP for bringing back remains of Covid-19 patients

india

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) late Tuesday said the importation of human remains of confirmed/suspected Covid-19 cases into India is not recommended as it released a lengthy set of guidelines/standard operating procedures for bringing back bodies of those dying of coronavirus.

It said that if human remains of the suspected/confirmed case of Covid-19 arrive at Indian airports, the concerned Airport Health Officer (APHO) will verify the death certificate mentioning the cause of death as confirmed Covid-19/suspected Covid-19.

The APHO will also verify the no objection certificate (NOC) for the transportation of remains of the deceased issued by the Indian Embassies/ High Commissions/Consulates and the embalming certificate issued by an authorized agency.

“The concerned airline shall ensure that the external packing of human remains (coffin) is undamaged. APHO to verify the documents and inspect the packing in accordance with the provisions under the Indian Aircraft (Public Health) Rules, 1954,” the guidelines said.

It also suggested steps to be followed in case of damage to the coffin.

“If there are any obvious signs of damage to the external packing (coffin), the handlers shall use full PPE, cover the coffin in plastic sheets to avoid any contact with the body/ body fluids before hand-over of the human remains to the concerned authority for final burial/incineration.”

It said the personnel handling the human remains should follow the laid down procedures for donning and doffing of Personal Protective Equipment and follow other protective measures for Covid-19, like hand-washing with soap and water, etc. to ensure that they remain protected during the procedure.

“The packaging (coffin) shall be buried/incinerated following the norms for burial/incineration for human remains with high risk pathogens. The handlers would be monitored for 28 days and the designated vehicle shall be disinfected as per the norms,” it said.

“In all such cases, the APHO shall direct the concerned airline (carrying the damaged packing containing human remains) to carry out the disinfection of the aircraft as per the norms. In addition, the staff handling the cargo (Human remains in question) shall be quarantined for 28 days,” said the guidelines

The ashes remaining after cremation pose no risk to the relatives who handle such mortal remains and will be cleared in accordance with the provisions under the Indian Aircraft (Public Health) Rules, 1954, the SOP said.

Any death onboard during the pandemic is to be suspected of Covid-19, unless proved otherwise.

According to the SOP, “The pilot in command of the aircraft has to inform about the death onboard to APHO for taking appropriate measures. The crew will cover the dead body with sheets/blankets and move the passengers from nearby seats to other seats. If the remaining flight time is more than 8 hours, the pilot would seek permission to land at the nearest airport.”

There is a separate set of procedures if the aircraft lands in Indian territory with an onboard casualty.

“The pilot in command of the aircraft has to mention in the General Declaration, the details of any illness/symptoms reported/experienced by the deceased prior to death and submit it to the APHO.”

All passengers will have to disembark before the body is handled inside the aircraft.

“Trained staff from the airport, using full PPE, shall move the deceased from the aircraft seat to a wheelchair. The wheelchair shall be taken out onto the tarmac. At the tarmac, a nasal swab shall be taken by the State Health Authorities and sealed in triple layered package (refer to guidance on sample collection and packaging) for testing at a designated lab. Thereafter, the body shall be placed in an air-borne pathogen resistant body bag and hermetically sealed.”

It said law enforcement agencies have to be informed as per the provisions of the rules. The relatives of the deceased, if not co-passenger(s), will be informed immediately.

If applicable, the APHO will issue a brought/received-dead certificate.

If the arrival of relatives of the deceased is expected to be delayed till the tst report is received, the body shall be kept in mortuary of the designated hospital, with full sanitization process.

Under the SOP, “the body would be transported in a designated vehicle to the burial ground/crematorium. The guidelines for the disposal of a highly infectious dead body are to be followed.”

According to the guidelines, “Autopsy in confirmed Covid-19 cases is not recommended. If report is Covid-19 negative, natural process as per law to be adopted.”

The guidelines also prescribed the disinfection and decontamination of the aircraft according to approved procedures. The vehicle used for carrying the body will also have to be disinfected as also the tarmac area where the body is kept while drawing sample and during sealing.

Under the SOP, airlines will provide the detailed list of passengers and crew to the APHO for further surveillance by the IDSP for next 28 days.