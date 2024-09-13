Health scheme for elderly to be operational within a week

New Delhi: The process to include all senior citizens, aged 70 and above, to the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) will be made operational in a week, the Union ministry of health and family welfare announced on Thursday. The announcement came a day after the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime minister Narendra Modi approved a major expansion of free insurance coverage of up to ₹ 5 lakh per year under the Centre-run health scheme to include all senior citizens aged 70 and above. (HT PHOTO)

The announcement came a day after the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime minister Narendra Modi approved a major expansion of free insurance coverage of up to ₹5 lakh per year under the Centre-run health scheme to include all senior citizens aged 70 and above.

“The scheme should be operational within a week. Initially there will be a pilot launch to sort out any issues that may arise. It is an application-based scheme, (and) people will need to register on the portal,” the health ministry said in a statement. “Facility of face authentication (is) available on the portal, which will have a designated link for senior citizens 70+ aged.”

Anyone aged 70 or above as per their Aadhaar card can apply for the scheme, which is set to benefit around 45 million families, including 60 million senior citizens.

“There will be an awareness campaign on all media platforms not only through IEC (Information, Education & Communication) but also through field level workers and other community level participation. There is no waiting period, no cooling off period. Once eKYC is done, card will be operational for use immediately,” the statement added.

The Centre will continue to fund 60% of the scheme as its share, while each state will have a choice to expand the scheme or modify it to include other age groups. Some states have already expanded the beneficiary base beyond the socio-economic caste census data, providing the premium for additional beneficiaries.

“The premium currently being paid by the Centre to states is being revised based on recommendations made by the Niti Aayog committee under VK Paul. Those already having the Ayushman card will be needed to again apply for a new card and complete their eKYC again. Those having private insurance and ESIC beneficiaries can also apply for the AB PMJAY scheme,” the ministry said.

The Centre is working to add more packages that exclusively tend to the geriatric care (old age-related ailments). “This scheme is also expected to help women further as 58% of 70+ age people are women, 54% of them being widows,” it added.