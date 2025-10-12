Health Talk: Dealing with the tobacco epidemic

The world has fewer tobacco users— the recent World Health Organisation (WHO) trends report on global tobacco prevalence released last week has brought some good news in an otherwise glum news cycle. While there has been a steady decline in tobacco use for both men and women across all age groups during 2000–2024, women have been leading the charge to quit tobacco. (Shutterstock)

The report shows that the number of tobacco users has dropped from 1.38 billion in 2000 to 1.2 billion in 2024. Since 2010, the number of people using tobacco has dropped by 120 million — a 27% decline in relative terms.

While there has been a steady decline in tobacco use for both men and women across all age groups during 2000–2024, women have been leading the charge to quit tobacco. They hit the global reduction target for 2025 five years early, reaching the 30% milestone back in 2020. The prevalence of tobacco use among women dropped from 11% in 2010 to just 6.6% in 2024, with the number of female tobacco users falling from 277 million in 2010 to 206 million in 2024.

That said, the report also mentions that the tobacco epidemic is far from over, as tobacco still hooks one in five adults worldwide, fuelling millions of preventable deaths every year. According to experts, tobacco is the most common cause of several types of cancers, including head and neck and lung cancer.

According to the data, at least 86 million adult users—mostly in high-income countries—still exist, which is a large enough number to raise public health concerns.

Then there are newer tools to hook users, especially children. At least 15 million children (aged 13–15 years) are already using e-cigarettes, the report said. In countries with data, children are on average nine times more likely than adults to vape.

“Millions of people are stopping, or not taking up, tobacco use thanks to tobacco control efforts by countries around the world,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement. “In response to this strong progress, the tobacco industry is fighting back with new nicotine products, aggressively targeting young people. Governments must act faster and stronger in implementing proven tobacco control policies.”

The tobacco industry is introducing an incessant chain of new products and technologies in its aim to market tobacco addiction — not just with cigarettes but also e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, heated tobacco products and others — all of which harm people’s health, and more worryingly, the health of new generations, youth and adolescents, WHO said in a statement.

“E-cigarettes are fuelling a new wave of nicotine addiction,” said Etienne Krug, WHO director of health determinants, promotion and prevention department. “They are marketed as harm reduction but, in reality, are hooking kids on nicotine earlier and risk undermining decades of progress.”

What is the way forward? WHO is urging governments everywhere to step up tobacco control, which should include, among other things, raising tobacco taxes, banning advertising, and expanding cessation services so that millions more people can quit.

India is one of the countries showing significant improvement in terms of the reduced number of tobacco users and in taking tobacco control measures.

“India has taken persistent steps to protect citizens against tobacco-related health hazards, including taking the lead in regulating the depiction of tobacco in films, television, and online platforms, ensuring that health warnings and anti-tobacco messages reach diverse audiences. To further limit tobacco’s reach, all forms of tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship are strictly prohibited — including those for electronic cigarettes. Large pictorial health warnings have also been mandated on all tobacco packaging, a measure recognized globally as one of the strongest,” minister of state for health Anupriya Patel said, while launching the third edition of the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 3.0 in Delhi on Thursday.

“The sale of tobacco products to minors below 18 years of age and within 100 yards of educational institutions is strictly banned. The production, sale, transport, and storage of electronic cigarettes is also completely prohibited across the country,” Patel added.

There is scope for more. As Patel puts it, “India aspires to become a global leader in tobacco control and substance abuse prevention.”