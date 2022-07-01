Heated arguments in Kerala assembly over buffer zone notification

The Kerala assembly on Thursday witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling LDF and opposition UDF over the recent Supreme Court order on buffer zone around forest areas that triggered widespread protests across the state.

Both the sides traded charges and counter-charges which finally led to the walkout by Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). The UDF MLAs alleged that a letter written by the Pinarayi Vijayan government to the union environment ministry earlier was one of the factors that led to the verdict of the apex court.

Opposition MLAs also said even after the SC verdict the state government failed to take any action to address mounting protests of people residing near forests.

Though the opposition raised the issue during the zero hour and demanded to discuss it after stalling all other businesses, the government refused to budge triggering loud protests and walkout.

Forest minister AK Saseendran said the government will move the apex court with a review petition and sent letters to union environment minister Bhupender Yadav. He rejected the opposition charges and said some of the moves of the earlier UDF government headed by Oommen Chandy vitiated the issue.

He said the Chandy government had decided to earmark 0 to 12 km around the forest as protected areas and it was the Pinarayi Vijayan government which came to power after that actually reduced the area up to one km. But the opposition challenged the minister saying he was telling lies on the floor of the House.

“While hearing the plea the union government had told the apex court that Kerala was in favour of one-km buffer zone quoting one of the letters the CM sent to the union environment minister. You cannot wash off your hands like this,” said opposition leader and Congress MLA VD Satheesan.

But the government stoutly denied this.

A three-member bench of the apex court on June 3 ordered that national parks, wild reserves and protected forests in the country should have a mandatory eco-sensitive zone (buffer zone) of at least one km from forest boundaries and directed chief wild life wardens and chief conservators of forest in all states to submit an action taken report in three months.

Many areas in Wayanad and Idukki districts witnessed a series of shutdowns against the SC order.

The attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s office last week allegedly by members of Student Federation of India (CPI-M student wing) was fueled by the buffer zone issue.

Student activists alleged that the MP failed to do anything on the issue. After the attack, Gandhi tweeted two letters he wrote on the issue to the PM and CM drawing their attention towards the plight of inhabitants living near forests.