Heavily armed Pakistani intruder shot dead along border in Jammu

A heavily armed Pakistani intruder was killed in an encounter along the international border in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district on Monday.

The unidentified intruder was killed by an ambush team of the Army at around 1.50 pm, defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said.

A warlike stores that included five pistols, ten pistol magazines, 60 bullets of pistol, one AK assault rifle, two AK rifle magazines with 234 rounds of ammunition, fifteen hand grenades and twelve fuses for IEDs was recovered, colonel Anand said.

The entire area has been cordoned off and search and destroy operation is still in progress, he added.

Since Friday, India lost three soldiers and an army porter to Pakistani sniper attacks on the Line of Control, south of Pir Panjal range in Jammu region.

The killing comes days ahead of the panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled on November 17.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 18:46 IST