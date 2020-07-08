Heavy police presence at Noida film city to thwart gangster Vikas Dubey’s surrender before news channels

india

Uttar Pradesh police is conducting an intense checking drive at Noida film city in the national capital region, where most of the country’s national television news channels are based, in anticipation that Kanpur-based dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey may attempt to surrender before TV cameras to ensure he is not killed in an encounter with the state police force that has been on his hot pursuit since early Friday morning, when he and his accomplices killed eight policemen in an ambush near his house in Kanpur.

The Uttar Pradesh police have since announced a big reward on Dubey’s head—Rs 5 lakh—and deployed 40 teams along with a special task force to nab him at the earliest. A couple of his accomplices have been shot down while a few others have been arrested over the last few days. Vikas himself is said to have given the police a slip in the nearby district of Faridabad, where he was hiding with some associates. Ankur, Shravan and Kartikey alias Prabhat were arrested in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh STF and a local crime branch team. The arrests were made by the team after a brief exchange of fire while raiding a house around Tuesday midnight in Faridabad’s Kheli Pul area, where the gangster is reported to have stayed for a while, said Haryana police.

Later, CCTV footage showed a man resembling Dubey near a Faridabad hotel. He did not check in when a staff member insisted on an identity card with a clear photograph.

In another operation on Wednesday, a team of UP special task force picked up the wanted gangsters’ brother-in-law Gyanendra Nigam and his son from Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district. Nigam claims to have snapped ties with Dubey 15-years ago after he entered the world of crime, however, a police official said that he used to look after accounts and properties of Vikas Dubey.”

Talking to local media persons before being taken to Kanpur by the UP STF, Nigam said he had no connection with his sister Richa and brother-in-law Vikas.

In other related operations, a close aide of Dubey named Amar Dubey was shot dead by the police in UP’s Hamirpur after he failed to cross over to Madhya Pradesh. Another of Dubey’s gang members, Shyamu Bajpai was shot in the leg and then arrested by the police.