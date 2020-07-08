Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter

india

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 07:20 IST

A close aide of the gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur, police said. Dubey is involved in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur and has been on the run since the incident last Thursday.

“The aide Amar Dubey was co-accused in the Kanpur incident and was killed on Tuesday,” UP Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had said on Tuesday that 40 teams and the special task force was hunting for dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey. The state police chief added that the force will not rest until Dubey is nabbed.

There were reports that Vikas Dubey was spotted in a car with his men in Bijnor.

Uttarakhand police headquarters alarmed its personnel in the state, especially in the border districts, to be on alert after the latest lead on whereabouts of Dubey. The dreaded criminal was allegedly seen in a car with his men in Bijnor on Monday night, a senior police officer requesting anonymity said.

The sensational and barbaric execution of policemen in Bikru village in Kanpur rural is also in focus for exposing moles in the state police force who actively tipped off Dubey hours before the police raid and led their own colleagues into a deadly trap laid by the gangster.

After the investigation, all the staff members of Kanpur’s Chaubeypur police station, comprising 68 police personnel, were transferred on Tuesday.

Anant Deo Tewari, who had earlier worked as Kanpur SSP, was among them. Tewari was transferred from his present post of DIG STF after a controversial letter of slain Dy SP Devendra Mishra surfaced. In the letter, Mishra had sought action against SO of Chaubeypur police station, Kanpur, Vinay Tewari but Anant Deo Tewari had allegedly ignored the complaint.