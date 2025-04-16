Heavy rain lashes Chennai, brings much-needed relief from simmering heat

Heavy rain lashed Chennai on Wednesday, bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat. Rain brought much-needed relief from sweltering heat in Chennai.(@Keerthi_C/X)

Chennai Rains (CMOK), an X handle owned by a city-based independent weather blogger, shared a video of heavy rain.

“Very heavy #rains with poor visibility happening over many parts of #Chennai. Drive slowly and safely. Be considerate to other road users. #WxwithCOMK #ChennaiRains,” the caption along with the video read.

An X user named @sangaa99 posted on X,"T322 It’s finally raining in Chennai after days of hot sun. Such a big relief! The weather is cool now, and the rain makes everything feel fresh and nice. A perfect break from the heat. Summer feels a bit kinder today. Hope it keeps raining for a while."

IMD forecast

According to a bulletin by India Meteorological Department's Chennai center for Wednesday,"Light to moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area."

“Thunderstorm & lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area,” the IMD said in its forecast.

The MeT department predicted the maximum temperature likely to be above normal by 2-3°C at isolated pockets during Tuesday and Wednesday, and at a few pockets during Thursday to Saturday over

Tamil Nadu.

In neighbouring Karnataka, the IMD has predicted “light to Moderate rain/ Thundershowers likely to occur at one or two places over Dakshina Kannada district.”

“Light rain/ Thundershowers likely to occur at one or two places over Udupi district. Dry weather likely to prevail over Uttara Kannada district,” the IMD bulletin for Wednesday stated.

The rain in Chennai took place amid sweltering heat in most parts of northern India. The national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 37 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

(With inputs from PTI)