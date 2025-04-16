Menu Explore
IMD predicts heavy rain in parts of Himachal, sounds orange alert

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Apr 16, 2025 09:10 AM IST

The plains in Himachal are also expected to receive rain during this period. The precipitation will likely be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h.

The India meteorological department (IMD) office in Shimla has predicted light to moderate rain and snowfall across many parts of Himachal Pradesh from April 18 to 20, with isolated heavy showers likely over the mid and high hill areas.

The India meteorological department (IMD) office in Shimla has predicted light to moderate rain and snowfall across many parts of Himachal Pradesh from April 18 to 20, with isolated heavy showers likely over the mid and high hill areas.
The India meteorological department (IMD) office in Shimla has predicted light to moderate rain and snowfall across many parts of Himachal Pradesh from April 18 to 20, with isolated heavy showers likely over the mid and high hill areas. (HT File)

The plains are also expected to receive rain during this period. The precipitation will likely be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h.

Light to moderate precipitation is expected at several places, with a few moderate to intense spells particularly likely in Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and the higher reaches of Chamba and Kullu districts.

Additionally, light to moderate rainfall with some intense spells is likely in Kangra, Shimla, Mandi, and the remaining parts of Chamba and Kullu. Similar weather is also expected in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, and Sirmaur districts, where a few moderate spells may occur.

IMD officials said that several tourist destinations across the state are likely to experience spells of light rain, with occasional moderate showers during this period.

An orange alert has been issued for heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu on April 18 and 19, and in Mandi on April 19. The weather office has also issued an orange alert for possible hailstorms at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts during the same period.

Meanwhile, the weather office has also said that the maximum temperatures are expected to fall by 5-7 degrees over many parts of the state during April 18-20 and thereafter rise by 4-5 degrees over some parts of the state. However, the minimum temperatures are likely to gradually rise by 3-4 degrees over some parts of the state till April 20 and thereafter they are expected to fall by 2-3 degrees over some parts of the state.

