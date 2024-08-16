Heavy rain lashes Himachal Pradesh, Met issues yellow alert in 10 districts

As heavy rain continues in parts of Himachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 10 of the state's 12 districts effective until August 20.



The rains have led to the closure of 58 roads including a national highway and the wet weather is expected to continue until August 22. The meteorological department on Friday issued a low to moderate flash flood alert for Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmaur and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh.(HT_PRINT)

The weather advisory also mentioned a low risk of flash floods in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla and Sirmaur districts through Saturday, warning of potential damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures and makeshift houses.

The state emergency operation centre on Friday reported that 58 roads, including national highway 707 between Hatkoti in Shimla and Poanta Sahib in Sirmaur were closed due to rain.

The closures include 19 roads in Shimla, 14 in Mandi, 12 in Kangra, eight in Kullu, three in Kinnaur and one each in Sirmaur and Lahaul and Spiti.

The heavy rainfall also impacted 31 power and four water supply schemes. Since Thursday evening, Dalhousie recorded the highest rainfall at 62 mm, followed by Palampur at 56 mm, Kandaghat at 36.6 mm, Ghamroor at 35.6 mm, Nagrota Suriyan at 32 mm, Kangra at 28.2 mm, Guler at 23.8 mm, and Dharamshala at 17.8 mm.

As of Friday, Himachal Pradesh faced 23 percent rainfall deficit this monsoon, receiving 397.9 mm of rain compared to the average of 513.5 mm.

Officials reported that rain-related incidents have resulted in 120 fatalities and the state has incurred losses of approximately ₹1,129 crore since June 27.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place with a night temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius, while Una was the hottest, reaching a maximum of 36.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also visited the Dehra Assembly constituency to inspect land sites for various offices and development projects.

He directed the district administration to expedite the search for suitable land for the new Superintendent of Police office and other facilities in Dehra.

With PTI inputs