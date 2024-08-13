Rain updates: IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi, Himachal; orange alert in Kerala | Full forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its most recent weather forecast issued a rain warning in multiple states for this week including Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, and Delhi. IMD issued a yellow alert in Delhi for the next two days, predicting light to moderate rainfall across the national capital till Thursday. Commuters step out during evening rain at sector 12, in Noida, India, on Sunday, August 04, 2024. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Delhi experienced intermittent rainfall on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature settling at 33.6 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notch below the normal. The Safdarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 20.2 mm of rain till Tuesday morning.

The weather agency issued an orange alert in multiple districts of Kerala, including Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Idukki, till Thursday. IMD also warned of isolated heavy rains with the accompaniment of thunderstorms and strong winds 40 kmph speed in the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts.

Extremely heavy rainfall lashed parts of Rajasthan on Monday and Tuesday, with Jaipur being the worst affected city, leading to severe waterlogging and traffic congestions. Local weather agencies predicted that intermittent rains will continue for the next two to three days.

Himachal Pradesh received heavy rains and thunderstorms over the weekend, with the water level of the Markhanda river rising to dangerous levels. IMD has forecast rains in several districts of Himachal Pradesh over the next five days. A yellow alert has been issued by the weather center in Shimla for the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur.

In a press release, IMD said, "Fairly widespread to widespread light-moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and East Uttar Pradesh during 10th-16th; Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, West Uttar Pradesh on 10th, 11th and during 14th-16th; Punjab on 10th and 11th; and Haryana-Chandigarh during 10th, 11th and 14th August."

The weather agency also predicted heavy rain in Odisha for the next five days. IMD issued a yellow alert for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, and Nabarangpur districts, and a severe rainfall alert for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, and Sambalpur till August 14.

Heavy rains also lashed parts of Haryana on Monday and Tuesday, with severe waterlogging and bouts of power outage recorded in Gurugram. Karnataka's Bengaluru also

