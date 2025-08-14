Heavy rain lashes Lucknow, schools shut for all classes amid severe waterlogging

Heavy rains lashed Lucknow on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city. The administration subsequently ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 for the day. Heavy rain causes waterlogging in Lucknow, leading to the closure of all schools up to Class 12 for the day.(HT File)

Visuals showed several junctions and major city roads inundated, with people struggling to manoeuvre their vehicles through flooded stretches. The area outside the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly was also seen under several inches of water.

Inside the assembly, a 24-hour discussion on the ‘Vision Document 2047’ was underway, with senior ministers outlining plans for economic growth, social justice, environmental protection, and infrastructure development.

The marathon debate, which began on Wednesday, saw the state government reaffirm its ambition to make Uttar Pradesh the country’s most developed state by 2047, with targets including zero poverty, world-class infrastructure, and advanced technology.

In view of the persistent heavy rain, severe waterlogging, and forecasts of further downpours, the Lucknow district administration ordered the closure of all schools from pre-primary to Class 12 on Thursday.

The order applies to government, aided, and private institutions in both urban and rural areas.

Rains hit Delhi-NCR, IMD issues red alert

Meanwhile, rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to upgrade its earlier yellow alert to a red warning for the day.

Visuals showed showers drenching Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram, as fresh spells followed days of heavy downpour across the National Capital Region. Earlier this week, intense rains in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and adjoining areas had led to multiple flight delays and cancellations on Tuesday.

Bridges, roads washed away in Himachal floods

In Himachal Pradesh, several bridges were washed away in Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti districts, while over 300 roads, including two national highways, have been closed following fresh incidents of cloudbursts and flash floods in the hill state.

In Shimla district, a police post was swept away in floods in Ganvi Ravine, while a bus stand and adjoining shops were damaged after torrential rain. Two bridges were destroyed, cutting off road connectivity to Koot and Kyav panchayats, officials said.

In the tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, two more bridges were washed away after cloudbursts triggered floods in Karpat, Changut, and Udgos Nala in the Mayad valley, further isolating the remote region already struggling with blocked roads and disrupted supplies.

Authorities said no casualties have been reported so far, but restoration efforts are being hampered by persistent rainfall and challenging terrain.

With agencies inputs