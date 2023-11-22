Heavy rain lashes parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu; IMD predicts five more days of showers

Parts of southern Indian states, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting further rainy spells throughout the upcoming days this week. Puducherry and Karaikal regions endured continuous rain over the last 24 hours, forcing the respective governments to declare a school holiday for Wednesday. Parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday.(ANI)

IMD forecast said that cyclonic circulations over Tamil Nadu could result in moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Kerala over the next five days. Additionally, the IMD predicted isolated heavy rain in south interior Karnataka on Thursday and Friday.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for two districts in Kerala, Idukki and Pathanamthitta, and a yellow alert for several other districts on Wednesday. An orange alert signifies rainfall between 12 cm to 20 cm, while a yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 6 to 11 cm.

Tamil Nadu

On Wednesday, a Chennai MTC bus got stuck in a Moolakkothalam subway, requiring joint efforts from the Transport Department and Corporation workers to dislodge it. An ANI video showed the subway inundated with rainwater as the bus remained stranded while traffic flowed alongside.

According to IMD data on X, rainfall recorded in parts of Tamil Nadu are as follows: Dharapur recorded 17cm, followed by Avinashi and Andipatti with 14cm each, Parangiprttai with 13cm, and Watrap with 12cm.

The forecast from the Chennai regional meteorological center for Thursday suggests light to moderate rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at specific spots. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts of Tamilnadu & Karaikal area.

Friday's prediction said heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi and Tiruvallur districts of Tamilnadu.

The forecast further anticipates light to moderate rain with thunderstorms persisting across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until November 28.

Rain in Puducherry, Karaikal

Heavy rainfall in Puducherry and Karaikal regions disrupted daily life and caused flooding in low-lying areas, resulting in traffic congestion. Puducherry received 5 cm of rainfall within the last twenty-four hours ending at 8.30 am, while Karaikal saw 9 cm of rainfall, IMD data said.

Chandra Priyanka, the former Transport Minister and current AINRC legislator, toured the rain-affected zones in Cottucherry, her constituency in the Puducherry Assembly, news agency PTI reported. Efforts involving earth movers were initiated to clear canals and facilitate smoother drainage of floodwater.

Kerala rain

As heavy rains persisted in various parts of Kerala, IMD issued an orange alert for two districts on Wednesday: Idukki and Pathanamthitta. Alongside, a yellow alert was issued for all other districts except Kannur and Kasaragod in the state.

The downpour on Tuesday caused challenges for pilgrims heading to the hilltop shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala, part of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage in Pathanamthitta district.

The rainfall also led to flooding in numerous roads and hilly areas across Thiruvananthapuram district, PTI reported.

IMD data further said that Thritla in Kerala registered nine centimetres of rainfall, while Kalamassery, Chittur and Pattembi reported eight centimetres rain. Seethathode witnessesed seven centimetres of rainfall.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON