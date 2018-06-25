Heavy rain lashes south Gujarat, results in water-logging

Heavy rains lashed several parts of south Gujarat, particularly Valsad, Surat and Navsari districts, in the last two days, causing water-logging and throwing normal life out of gear in the region.

However, no loss of life or any major damage to property due to the downpour was reported from any part of the region, officials said.

Umergam taluka in Valsad district received around 550 mm of rainfall during the last 30 hours, Collector CR Kharsan said, adding that the local administration was put on alert to deal with any eventuality.

“Valsad district has been receiving heavy rain since the last two days. Umergam taluka received around 550 mm of rainfall in the last 30 hours. Between 6 am and 2 pm today, Umergam received 150 mm of rain,” he said.

As per the state emergency control room, heavy showers resulted in water-logging on several roads, housing societies and low-lying areas in Umergam as well as in Valsad town.

“Valsad taluka received around 231 mm of rainfall today. Some trains got delayed due to rains in Valsad, and at Dahanu and Palghar in Maharashtra.We have kept the administration on alert. Boats are also ready. Since the rains have stopped now, all the main roads are open to traffic,” Kharsan added.

The collector said class-1 officers of the district have been asked to remain stationed at their respective talukas to guide the administration in case any relief and rescue work is undertaken.

Other areas of south Gujarat which received heavy rains till this afternoon include Pardi in Valsad (169 mm), Vapi in Valsad (153 mm), Dolvan in Valsad (146 mm), Umerpada in Surat district (142 mm), Chikhli in Navsari district (128 mm), Mangrol in Surat district (110 mm) and Khergam in Navsari (95 mm), according to the data released by the state emergency control room.

Apart from these places, several other talukas of Vadodara, Dang and Bharuch districts of south Gujarat received considerable amount of rainfall during the last 24 hours, it showed.

According to the meteorological centre, most places in Gujarat would receive “heavy-to-very heavy rain during the next two days”.

Extremely heavy rainfall would occur at isolated places in the state during the same period, it said.