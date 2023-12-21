Heavy rain leaves TN's Thoothukudi inundated, schools to remain closed today

Amid intense rainfall, Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu remained inundated on Thursday, leading to a situation resembling a flood and disrupting daily life. Authorities declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district. Heavy rain also severely affected other southern districts of the state, including Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari, over the past few days. Thoothukudi: An aeriel view of the flood-fit Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI)

"A holiday has been announced in all schools and colleges in Thoothukudi district tomorrow," the district collector of Thoothukudi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Drone footage shared by the news agency ANI depicted the flooded areas in Thoothukudi district. Earlier, a pregnant woman, Anushiya Mayil, was airlifted from the flood-affected Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi and successfully delivered a baby at the Government Rajaji Hospital. The Indian Air Force (IAF) rescue team responded to an SOS message from her family, airlifting her to safety. Subsequently, she was transferred to Madurai and admitted to the GRH maternity ward.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted light to moderate rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next five days.

CM Stalin takes stock of flood-like situation

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin took stock of the southern districts on Thursday to assess the extensive damage caused by severe flooding and to offer support to the affected residents. Stalin said that the state government has implemented comprehensive measures to ensure the well-being of the people in response to the ongoing situation.

"Heavy rainfall was received in Chennai and surrounding districts. In history, we have never seen this much rainfall in the Thoothukudi district. For rescue operations, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed," CM Stalin said.

He additionally mentioned that a total of 12,653 individuals have been rescued and are currently accommodated in 14 relief camps.

"I have advised district collectors and the officials to immediately provide food and other needful items to those who were staying in relief camps," he added.

The chief minister, arriving via helicopter from Chennai, engaged with Anthoniyarpuram residents and later provided relief to them. He toured flood-affected areas in the district and neighboring Tirunelveli, planning interactions with the respective district collectors.

Regarding relief efforts, he mentioned, “On December 19, I met PM in Delhi, I requested him to provide relief funds to Tamil Nadu and 2000 cr excess money for Southern districts.”

Previously, Indian Navy personnel offered aid at Srivaikuntam railway station in Thoothukudi. Both the state government and Centre coordinated a substantial rescue and relief initiative for affected residents.

Tamil Nadu transport minister Sivasankar SS said, “We are recovering the buses that were waterlogged due to floods. Public transport in the district has been affected. Within 2-3 days we are expecting to normalise the situation and public transport will be restored too.”

(With inputs from agencies)