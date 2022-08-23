Heavy rain likely over central India for next 3-4 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted central India, Rajasthan and Gujarat are likely to witness widespread and heavy rainfall during the next 3-4 days.

The depression over east Rajasthan and adjoining northwest Madhya Pradesh moved nearly northwestwards on Tuesday morning and was located about 50km southeast of Kota (Rajasthan), 250km east-northeast of Udaipur (Rajasthan) and 110km north-northwest of Guna (Madhya Pradesh).

It is very likely to continue to move nearly west-northwestwards and weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during the next six hours.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through centre of low pressure area over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining southeast Pakistan, centre of depression over East Rajasthan and adjoining Northwest Madhya Pradesh, Sidhi, Daltonganj, Digha and thence east-southeastwards to northeast Bay of Bengal.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over northern parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan on August 23.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over West Rajasthan and Gujarat on Wednesday; East Madhya Pradesh on August 26; West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Saurashtra and Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa today; Odisha and Chhattisgarh during August 25 to 27. Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today and from August 25 to 27; Arunachal Pradesh on August 26 and 27.