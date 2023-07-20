Heavy rains batter Gujarat’s Saurashtra, focus on evacuations

Heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat’s Saurashtra region on Wednesday resulted in flooding of low-lying areas, prompting authorities to evacuate local residents to safer locations, officials said. Residents being rescued from a waterlogged area in Saurashtra’s Veraval on Wednesday. (PTI)

Life came to a standstill in Junagadh’s Mangrol taluka where several people were stranded after water entered houses and flooded approach roads, making the areas inaccessible. Junagadh was the worst affected, with Mangrol taluka receiving 290 mm of rain in eight hours, since 6am, followed by 191mm in Malia Hatina taluka, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

Keshod and Manavadar recorded 111mm and 110mm of rainfall, respectively, during this period, it added.

“Exceptional heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in district of Saurashtra, namely Gir Somnath,” the India Meteorological Department said in its report at 6pm on Thursday.

Officials said that normal life was thrown out of gear in Junagadh city and Keshod town as several roads were inundated and vehicles remained submerged in floodwaters.

Overflowing of dams and monsoon rivers like Ojas due to the release of water worsened the situation, forcing water into houses in villages, where fields turned into lakes.

No deaths have been reported in the state so far due to the incessant rainfall in the last two days, officials said.

Heavy rainfall also occurred at isolated places in districts such as Anand, Mahisagar, Surat, Valsad and in Surendranagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON