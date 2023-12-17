Heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu next week, warns IMD

The heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu is expected to continue over the next week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Commuters make their way amid rains on a waterlogged road in Chennai.(PTI)

The latest IMD report indicates that a cyclonic circulation initially located over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and the southwest Bay of Bengal, near the south coast of Sri Lanka, has now shifted to the Comorin area and its vicinity. As a result of this development, there is a forecast of light to moderate rainfall expected at numerous locations in South Tamil Nadu. Additionally, a few areas in North Tamil Nadu including Puducherry, and Karaikal also witnessed rain conditions on Sunday.

Taking to X, India Meteorological Department wrote, “Tamilnadu received isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during 0830 IST of 16.12.23 to 0830 IST 17.12.23”. The IMD also posted the amount of rainfall received in various districts of the state. Namumukku of Tirunelveli district received 19 cm of rainfall, whereas Oothu, Kakkachi and Manjolai received 17, 15 and 13 cms of rain each.

In videos posted by the news agency ANI severe waterlogging was witnessed in the Tirunelveli region of Tamil Nadu. People were seen wading through the waterlogged streets carrying umbrellas as heavy rainfall continued.

Visuals from the area near Courtallam and Manimutharu Waterfalls showed flood-like situations due to the heavy downpour.

On Monday, light to moderate rain is expected at numerous locations in South Tamil Nadu, while one or two places in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may also experience precipitation. Additionally, heavy rain is anticipated in specific areas, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu. Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Theni districts are likely to experience heavy rain.

On Tuesday, a few places in South Tamil Nadu may receive light to moderate rain, while one or two locations in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal could experience thunderstorms and lightning, ANI reported on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)