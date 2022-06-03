Heavy rainfall in Karnataka's Hubli amid monsoon onset forecast by IMD

Heavy rainfall in the Hubli district followed the yellow alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for parts of Karnataka, days after the onset of the monsoon over Kerala. Two houses collapsed after heavy rainfall in Hubli, damaging two cars and two bikes.

No casualties have been reported so far. The rainfall caused severe water-logging on Hubli Dharwad road.

Earlier on May 29, IMD announced that the Southwest Monsoon has set over Kerala, two days earlier than usual. It advanced into the remaining parts of the South Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, some parts of southern Tamil Nadu, Gulf of Mannar and some parts of southwest Bay of Bengal.

On Thursday, Union home minister Amit Shah reviewed the overall preparedness to deal with floods in the country during the monsoon. Taking stock of the preparations made by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in the flood-affected areas, Shah sought to strengthen coordination between the central and the state agencies for accurate and timely prediction of floods and water level rise.

He also instructed the IMD and the Central Water Commission (CWC) to continue upgradration their technologies for more accurate weather and flood forecasting.

A large area in India is prone to floods in which the Ganga and the Brahmaputra are the main flood basins and Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are the most flood-prone states.

Shah stressed on making the Damini app available in all local languages saying it gives lightning warning three hours in advance that can help in minimising loss of lives and property.

Since hundreds die due to lightning during the monsoon season, Shah ordered timely dissemination of warnings about lightning to the public through SMS, and other means like TV and radio.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail