Heavy rainfall likely in several states; ‘orange’ alert in Andhra Pradesh districts: IMD updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in several districts of Andhra Pradesh over the next two days, as a well-marked low-pressure area intensifies over the Bay of Bengal. Indian Navy personnel conduct rescue and relief operation in flood affected areas of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.(PTI)

The districts of Eluru, Alluri Sitaramaraju (ASR), Parvatipuram Manyam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, West Godavari, East Godavari, NTR, and Krishna have been placed under an orange alert.

“Heavy to very heavy rains with extremely heavy downpours are likely at isolated places, particularly in Eluru, ASR, East Godavari, West Godavari, and NTR districts,” the IMD said in a press release.

The rains are expected to persist through Sunday, with further warnings for other districts, including Konaseema, Kakinada, Yanam, and Visakhapatnam.

Similar weather conditions are expcted in Telangana, with heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast for isolated areas over the weekend.

The rainfall activity is being driven by a low-pressure system, which is currently situated over the northwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD, the associated cyclonic circulation is extending up to 7.6 km above sea level and is expected to move slowly northwards, intensifying into a depression near the coasts of West Bengal, Odisha, and Bangladesh by September 9.

Following this, the cyclonic circulation is likely to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha, Jharkhand, and north Chhattisgarh over the next three days.

The monsoon trough, which is currently south of its normal position, will continue to remain so for the next 3-4 days, contributing to increased rainfall in several regions.

IMD forecast for rest of India

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over western India throughout the week. Isolated areas in Madhya Maharashtra, particularly the ghats, are expected to receive very heavy rainfall on September 8 and 9. Vidarbha is also on alert for very heavy rains from September 8 to 13. Central India, including Madhya Pradesh, will see isolated heavy rainfall for the next seven days, while Gujarat and Konkan regions may experience heavy downpours during the same period.

Odisha is likely to see very heavy rainfall from September 8 to 10. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will experience fairly widespread moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy downpours forecast from September 10 to 12. Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, and Jharkhand are also expected to receive heavy rainfall during the period.

Northwest India, including Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, will experience scattered light to moderate rainfall over the next few days. East Rajasthan is expected to receive isolated very heavy rainfall on September 7, while Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh will likely experience heavy showers from September 9 to 11.