Heavy rainfall likely in these states over weekend, yellow alert for Mumbai

Several states will continue to receive heavy spells of rain over the weekend, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast report. The Met department said the heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan for the next 4-5 days, and over Tamilnadu, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next 3-4 days.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and the surrounding districts of Thane, Palghar and the Konkan region for the next two days, reported PTI quoting an official. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) are very likely at isolated places on Friday and Saturday, according to the official quoted by PTI.

Under the influence of cyclonic circulations, widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh till October 11. Similar rain activities are expected over Haryana on October 8-9, and over East Rajasthan till October 9.

According to IMD, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya till October 11, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on October 10-11. Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy spells are very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands today, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 8-9, over Odisha on October 9-10, and over Bihar on October 11.

“Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Gujarat Region 07th-10th; Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 07th-09th; Marathwada on 7th & 9th; Konkan & Goa and Telangana on 07th; Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 07th-11th; North Interior Karnataka, during 07th, 09th & 10th ; South Interior Karnataka during 9th - 11th; Kerala on 9th & 10th October, 2022.,” IMD said in a release.

