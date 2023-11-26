Heavy rainfall with thunderstorm, hail likely over parts of western India | Check IMD latest weather forecast

Southern parts of Madhya Pradesh experienced their first winter rain on Sunday while adjoining Gujarat witnessed unseasonal rainfall, with hailstorms and sporadic downpours reported in various regions, including Gandhinagar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Amreli, and Rajkot. Commuter ride past during a rain, in Surat on Sunday.(ANI)

Regarding the weather shift, Ashfaq Husain, the duty officer at India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal centre said it resulted from an induced cyclonic circulation situated over central Pakistan and adjoining western Rajasthan, PTI reported.

Husain explained there is a trough in easterlies running from the aforementioned cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch to southwest Rajasthan. Another cyclonic circulation was reported in central parts of northern Madhya Pradesh.

These systems collectively led to moisture incursion in Madhya Pradesh and the surrounding region, bringing about showers.

Consequently, the change in weather has caused a decrease in temperatures in various parts of the country.

Check IMD’s latest weather forecast

Gujarat, South Rajasthan:

• Light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and potential hailstorms.

• Isolated very heavy rainfall in Gujarat on Sunday.

Konkan & Goa, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, South Madhya Pradesh

• Rainfall with thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday.

• Isolated heavy rainfall in various regions.

Vidarbha

• Rainfall continues on Monday and Tuesday -- reducing thereafter. There is also possibility of hailstorm.

Uttarakhand, South Rajasthan, North Madhya Maharashtra

• Hailstorm likely on Sunday

Southwest Madhya Pradesh, North Marathwada

• Hailstorms on Sunday and Monday

Western Himalayan Region, Plains of Northwest India

• Light rainfall at isolated places until Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

• Thunderstorm & lightning on Monday

Andaman & Nicobar Islands (November 26-29)

• Light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms.

• Isolated heavy and very heavy rainfall in Nicobar Islands.

Temperature changes

• Minimum temperatures to decrease by 2-3°C:

• Northwest India from Monday.

• Central India from Wednesday.