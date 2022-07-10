Heavy rains continue in parts of Karnataka; schools, colleges closed in coastal distts

Bengaluru: Several parts of Karnataka continue to reel under heavy rains and instances of flooding were reported from north Karnataka districts. The coastal and malnad region in the state, which has been witnessing heavy downpour still remains on alert, said officials of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

While Bengaluru city reported traffic snarls and some instances of waterlogging following the rain on Saturday, officials of Bengaluru Brahut Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials said that no major flooding was reported in the city during the weekend.

In north Karnataka, a yellow alert has been issued for Saturday and Sunday in Kalaburagi district. The District Commissioner of Kalaburagi Yeshwanth Gurukarhas has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday. A yellow alert has been issued for Belagavi and Bidar districts as well.

In coastal Karnataka, the water level at Kali river in Uttara Kannada district has increased by 3 feet following the heavy rain. Varada, Kumudwathi, Tungabhadra rivers are flowing to the optimum levels due to rains in the state. The agencies have predicted heavy rainfall in the coastal district of Udupi and a red alert was issued for Saturday.

Holiday has been declared in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts for schools and colleges. An orange alert has been issued in Chikkamaglur, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan districts.

Following the heavy rain, landslides were reported in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi. However, loss of lives has been reported. A major landslide has been reported from the Uttara Kannada district where the major landslide has brought the movement of vehicles to a halt on National Highway 66, which connects Maharashtra and Goa states. The Kodagu district also reported landslides with some major roads in the district developing cracks due to heavy rains.

A Spice Jet aircraft which reached Mangaluru at 9.30 pm on Friday from Dubai was diverted to Kochi due to heavy rainfall and extreme weather conditions. So far, heavy rain has claimed 12 lives in the state.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dakshina Kannada, Dr Rajendra K V on Friday issued instructions to all managements of all engineering colleges in the districts to abide by the holiday declared by the district administration. The instructions were issued following reports that several engineering colleges had refused to announce holidays despite the red alert issued in the district.

“Holidays are declared for educational institutions for the safety of students due to incessant rains. Administrative boards of colleges have to follow that strictly. When the district administration announces a holiday, it should be mandatorily given. Action will be taken under the disaster management act on any institution found to violate the same. If the district administration takes out an order that is authorised and final. It should be followed without fail,” the DC said.

Meanwhile, the inflow to 124.80 feet tall KRS dam in Mysuru has increased drastically. According to authorities, the dam is receiving an inflow of 34,304 cusecs of water and outflow has been increased to 3.307 cusecs. The people living on the banks of the Cauvery river have been warned.