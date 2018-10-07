Heavy rains forecast in Kerala as cyclonic storm likely over Arabian Sea: IMD

Heavy rains have been forecast in Kerala, under the influence of a depression over Arabian Sea which is likely to intensify into a deep depression and further into a cyclonic storm over the next two days.

The depression over southeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea moved further west-north westward and lay centred Sunday about 1,340 km east-southeast of Salalah (Oman), 1,250 km east-south east of Socotra Islands (Yemen) and 940 km west-northwest of Minicoy (Lakshadweep Islands), a release from IMD office here said.

It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours, the release said.

The system was expected to move west-north westwards towards South Oman and adjoining Yemen coast in next five days.

Rainfall at most places with heavy spells at isolated areas is very likely to occur in Kerala during next 48 hours, the release added.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over Lakshadweep and southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and over eastcentral Arabian Sea during next 48 hours, the release added.

The Kerala government has stepped up its vigil in view of the possibility of heavy rains.

Kerala had been devastated by floods in August this year leaving a trail of unprecedented destruction and had forced people to take refuge in relief camps.

The South-west monsoon had claimed 493 lives in the floods, the worst in the last 100 years.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 19:48 IST