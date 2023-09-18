Heavy rains lash parts of Rajasthan, orange alert for 7 districts

Heavy rains lashed parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, triggering flood-like situation in Banswara, Dungarpur and Pratapgarh districts even as the Jaipur Meteorological Department on Sunday issued red and orange alert warnings of heavy to very heavy rain for multiple districts. Locals wade through a flooded area after heavy monsoon rains, in Fatehpur (PTI)

The department issued the red alert for Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Sirohi (red) for Sunday and orange alert for Dungarpur, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Udaipur, Barmer, Jalore and Pali for Monday.

According to the weather department data, at least five districts recorded over 100mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. An official familiar with the development said, “Since the monsoon has once again become active ... five big dams overflowed due to heavy rains in last three days. Several villages in the vicinity of the riverbanks have been put on alert”.

Due to the continuous downpour, the water level at Banswara’s Mahi Bajaj dam on Saturday reached 280.50m against its capacity of 281.50m, following which at least 16 of its gates were opened to release the water, the state water sector data said.The released water led to waterlogging of several major roads, including Udaipur-bound Paloda-Pindawal road, Jaipur Marg and Ahmedabad road among others.

According to the odata, gates of Kota barrage, Jawai dam, Kalisindh dam and Som Kamla Amba Dam were also opened to release the water.

Among the eastern districts of the state, Banswara’s Bagidaura recorded the highest rainfall of 365mm while Sajjangarh, Sallopat, Shergarh, Kesarpura, Danpur, Bhungra, and Ghatol of the same district also recorded over 200mm of rains, according to the IMD data.

According to the IMD predictions, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall will continue to lash Banswara, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Sirohi, Udaipur, Pali, Jalore, Rajsamand, and Barmer till Tuesday.

Met director, Jaipur, Radhe Shyam Sharma said, “A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal turned into a well-mark low-pressure system. The well-marked low-pressure area over Southeast Rajasthan & adjoining West Madhya Pradesh is now seen as a low-pressure area over the same region and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move gradually over southwest Rajasthan during next two days.”

