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Heavy rains likely to lash 15 Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai and Coimbatore, from June 28

Fishermen were warned that squally wind with speed 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over parts of southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal from June 29.

Updated on: Jun 27, 2026 12:18 pm IST
PTI |
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Heavy rain is likely in 15 districts of Tamil Nadu from Sunday, as the southwest monsoon is still active, IMD said.

Heavy rain is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Ghat areas of Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts from Sunday.(Pexel/Repersentative image)(Pexel)

A latest bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre here said that heavy rain is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Ghat areas of Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts from Sunday.

With regard to the northern parts of Tamil Nadu, the weather data said that heavy rain is likely to occur over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts during the same period.

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Fishermen were warned that squally wind with speed 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over some parts of southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal from June 29.

 
rain tamil nadu monsoon rainfall imd
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Home / India News / Heavy rains likely to lash 15 Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai and Coimbatore, from June 28
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