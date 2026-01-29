Heavy snowfall closes 655 roads in Himachal Pradesh; another spell expected from January 31

As many as 655 roads, including three national highways still remain blocked for traffic in Himachal Pradesh as a result of the recent spell of heavy snowfall, affecting road connectivity at hundreds of places in the state. A man carries essentials through a snow-covered road after fresh snowfall, at Manali, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh. (PTI)

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, 287 roads including NH 03 (Leh-Manali) and NH 505 (Kaza-Gramphu) remain blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, 135 in Shimla, 81 including NH 305 (Aut-Luhri-Sainj) in Kullu, 77 in Mandi, 40 in Chamba, 27 in Kinnaur, three each in Sirmour and Una and two in the Kangra district.

Also, 669 transformers remain disrupted in the state, leaving thousands of households without electricity. These include 216 in Kullu, 214 in Shimla, 104 in Chamba, 94 in Mandi, 22 in Lahaul and Spiti, 13 in Sirmour and six in the Kinnaur district.

Meanwhile, light snowfall and rain was seen in the higher reaches of the state such as Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, while the weather was mostly clear in the rest of the state.

The MeT has predicted light snowfall and rain in the higher hills of the state for January 30. It has also predicted another spell of heavy snowfall and rain in the state from January 31 to February 3, and has issued a 'yellow' alert of heavy snow and rain for February 1.

'Yellow' alert of dense fog and cold wave conditions have also been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan and Sirmour districts for January 30.